NEET-UG 2021

NEET-UG 2021 answer key to be released on THIS date; Here's how to raise objection

Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: The answer key for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, October 11. Candidates can calculate their scores using the answer key and also raise objections against the same.

The NTA will release a final answer key after taking the objections into consideration. Candidates can download the answer key for  NEET-UG 2021 from the official website: ntaneet.nic.in

NEET-UG 2021 answer key: Here’s how you can raise objections

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answers given in the provisional NEET answer key can raise objections against it by paying an online fee of Rs 1000 per question.

Here’s the step by step guideline to raise objections against NEET-UG 2021 answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “Challenge NEET-UG 2021 answer key” icon

Step 3: Submit your application number and password

Step 4: Click on the key challenge and select a test booklet code

Step 5: Select the question numbers and submit

Step 6: Select the answer that you believe is correct. You can also give a brief explanation (optional)

Step 7: Click on Confirm and pay the fee for filing the objection

Download the confirmation slip for future use.

ALSO READ: Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3093 Apprentice posts on rrcnr.org, details here

