NEET UG 2021 BIG Update: NTA allows THESE students to appear for exam before declaration of results, know details

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency on Friday (September 7) made a big announcement, saying the CBSE compartment, private and patrachar students can appear for the medical exam before the declaration of their results.

In response to a bunch of pleas at the Supreme Court, the NTA said that the non-declaration of the results of the CBSE Private, Compartment, and Patrachar exams for Class 12 will not prevent the students from appearing in the NEET-UG exam.

The announcement from the NTA came as petitioners said they were not being unable to appear for the NEET UG exam scheduled on September 12.

A Bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice CT Ravikumar was hearing a writ petition filed for rescheduling of NEET UG21 to a date after the declaration of the CBSE compartment/private/patrachar exams.

Filed in the Supreme Court, the plea sought quashing of public notice scheduling NEET UG-2021 to be held on September 12.

After hearing the matter stated by the NTA, the top court bench orally told the petitioner’s counsel “Your grievance is other exams will commence and your result isn’t declared. The relief claimed is unnecessary as authorities say you will be permitted to appear”.

The Supreme Court also heard another writ petition which sought for directions to change the date sheet of CBSE compartment, private and patrachar exams and to declare the results early so that they won’t clash with other entrance tests. However, the Supreme Court has adjourned the pleas to September 6 for further hearing.

In the pleas, the petitioners have argued that NEET UG’s schedule clearly hampers a segment of applicants. They also argued that while authorities have given relief to similar exams such as JEE Mains 2021 by rescheduling 4th Session of Exam, no such accommodation has been extended to NEET UG applicants despite repeated requests through various modes.