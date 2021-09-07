हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NEET-UG 2021

NEET-UG 2021: Postpone exam, let students have fair chance, Rahul Gandhi urges govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called for the postponement of the NEET-UG 2021 examination, and alleged that the government is "blind" to students' distress.

NEET-UG 2021: Postpone exam, let students have fair chance, Rahul Gandhi urges govt

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called for the postponement of the NEET-UG 2021 examination, and alleged that the government is "blind" to students' distress.

The former Congress chief also urged the government to let the students "have a fair chance" in the NEET-UG 2021exams.

Gandhi's remarks come a day after the Supreme Court refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination scheduled for September 12, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be "very unfair" to reschedule it.

The advocate for the petitioners argued that the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2021 be deferred as many other examinations are scheduled around September 12.

"GOI is blind to students' distress. Postpone NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance," Gandhi tweeted. 

 

 

It may be noted that the National Testing Agency is scheduled to hold NEET 2021 exam on Monday (September 12, 2021). It will be held in pen and paper mode. 

The NTA has already released the list of exam city centers of the NEET-UG 2021 candidates. 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for NEET-UG 2021 examination. The candidates appearing in the NEET 2021 can download the admit cards by logging in to the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

