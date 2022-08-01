NEET UG 2022: Answer key, Results to be out soon at neet.nta.nic.in- Check list of TOP medical colleges here
NEET UG 2022 Results likely to be out on 18th August 2022, scroll down to check the rankings of Top medical colleges in India.
- NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted by NTA on 17th July
- Over 16 lakh students appeared for the exam
- AIIMS Delhi tops the list of top medical colleges in India
NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the NEET UG 2022 today, August 1 2022. According to certain media reports NEET 2022 result is expected to be out on August 18, 2022. Candidates must note that NTA has not released any specific date for the declaration of result/ answer key yet. NEET UG results will be published soon after the final answer key is released. NEET result will be announced in the form of scorecards, mentioning student's subject-wise marks and percentile scores. NTA will also announce cut-off scores for different categories and names of all India toppers. As per the NIRF ranking 2022, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS Delhi, is the top medical college in India for MBBS admission.
NIRF 2022: Top Medical Colleges
Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi
Rank 2: PGMIER, Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Rank 11: King George`s Medical University
Rank 12: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
Rank 13: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
Rank 14: St. John’s Medical College
Rank 15: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
Rank 16: AIIMS Jodhpur
Rank 17: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
Rank 18: Siksha `O` Anusandhan
Rank 19: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital
Rank 20: S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
Rank 21: Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
Rank 22: AMU
Rank 23: Maulana Azad Medical College
Rank 24: Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences
Rank 25: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted by NTA on 17th July amid students's protest. Over 16 lakh appeared candidates are eagerly waiting for the neet.nta.nic.in result 2022. Candidates have to use the application number, date of birth, and password to download the NEET 2022 score card. Although, NTA will send the NEET result pdf to the students' registered email ID.
