NEET UG 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the NEET UG 2022 exam that was conducted on July 17, 2022. Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the NEET 2022 UG answer key through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that NTA has not released any specific date for the declaration of result/ answer key yet. Accordingl to certain media reports NEET 2022 Answer Key is likely to be out by July 31 while the Result is expected around August 18 and latest by August 31, 2022.

NEET UG results will be published soon after the final answer key is released. NEET result will be announced in the form of scorecards, mentioning student's subject-wise marks and percentile scores. NTA will also announce cut-off scores for different categories and names of all India toppers.