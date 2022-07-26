AP ICET 2022: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of APSCHE will release the AP ICET 2022 exam answer key along with the response sheets on July 27. Candidates who appeared for the AP ICET exam 2022 held on July 25 can download the AP ICET 2022 answer key at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The answer key of AP ICET will be available for both sessions. Candidates all across Andhra Pradesh appeared for the CBT mode based exam. The AP ICET exams were conducted in 2 shifts.

Candidates will be able to raise objections against the AP ICET 2022 preliminary answer key till August 29 in online mode only. The final AP ICET answer key 2022 will be displayed along with the result and ranks of the candidates on August 08.

AP ICET 2022: Here are the Steps to download question paper and answer key

Step 1- Visit the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2- Click on the tab ‘Master question papers with preliminary keys’

Step 3- Screen will display session wise question paper with key

Step 4- Download the PDF for further reference Candidates can calculate their estimated scores using the answer key applying the AP ICET marking 2022.

AP ICET answer key 2022: How to raise objection

Step 1- Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2- Click on the tab ‘Key objection registration’

Step 3- Enter the login credential such as:

Registration number

ICET hall ticket number

Mobile number

Click on the tab ‘get details’

Step 4- Now candidates can select the AP ICET question for which they want to raise the objection Step 5- Next, follow the instructions to submit the objection and pay the requisite fee.

AP ICET 2022 result will be declared on August 08 in online mode. On the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the exam, the merit list will be prepared by the university and candidates will be called for the AP ICET counselling 2022.