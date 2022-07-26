NewsIndia
AP ICET ANSWER KEY 2022

AP ICET 2022: Answer key to release TOMORROW at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check time and more here

AP ICET 2022 answer key along with the response sheets ti be out on July 27, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP ICET 2022: Answer key to release TOMORROW at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check time and more here

AP ICET 2022: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of APSCHE will release the AP ICET 2022 exam answer key along with the response sheets on July 27. Candidates who appeared for the AP ICET exam 2022 held on July 25 can download the AP ICET 2022 answer key at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The answer key of AP ICET will be available for both sessions. Candidates all across Andhra Pradesh appeared for the CBT mode based exam. The AP ICET exams were conducted in 2 shifts.

Check live and latest updates on Odisha Class 12th Results here

Candidates will be able to raise objections against the AP ICET 2022 preliminary answer key till August 29 in online mode only. The final AP ICET answer key 2022 will be displayed along with the result and ranks of the candidates on August 08.

AP ICET 2022: Here are the Steps to download question paper and answer key

Step 1- Visit the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2- Click on the tab ‘Master question papers with preliminary keys’

Step 3- Screen will display session wise question paper with key 

Step 4- Download the PDF for further reference Candidates can calculate their estimated scores using the answer key applying the AP ICET marking 2022.

AP ICET answer key 2022: How to raise objection

Step 1- Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2- Click on the tab ‘Key objection registration’

Step 3- Enter the login credential such as:

Registration number

ICET hall ticket number

Mobile number

Click on the tab ‘get details’

Step 4- Now candidates can select the AP ICET question for which they want to raise the objection Step 5- Next, follow the instructions to submit the objection and pay the requisite fee. 

AP ICET 2022 result will be declared on August 08 in online mode. On the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the exam, the merit list will be prepared by the university and candidates will be called for the AP ICET counselling 2022.

AP ICET Answer Key 2022AP ICETap eamcet results 2022eamcet results 2022 apap tet hall ticket download 2022Manabadieamcet results 2022AP EAMCET 2022APSCHEap eamcet 2022 results dateap eamcet10th supplementary result 2022BIEAPap eamcet 2022 resultsmanabadi resultsmanabadi eamcet results 2022eapcetap eamcet resultsap ssc supplementary results 2022eapcet result 2022EAMCETap eapcetap eamcet results 2022 release dateinter supplementary hall ticket 2022apeamcet 2022 resultsap eamcet 2022 results manabadiap eamcet results 2022 manabadi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
DNA Video
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?