NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) wil closed its application correction window of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 today (May 27, 2022). The application correction window of the NEET 2022 was opened on May 24, 2022 by NTA. Candidates who wish to make changes in their NEET 2022 application form can do so by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2022 registration process was concluded on May 20, 2022.

“In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding allowing them to edit/modify their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022,” NTA on the official notice said.

Here are the steps to edit your NEET 2022 application form

- Visit the NEET UG official website- neet.nta.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads - ‘Correction for NEET(UG)-2022 Is Available now’

- Then click on the ‘Registration for NEET(UG)-2022’ link

- Enter the required information like application number and password security pin

- Make the required changes in your NEET UG 2022 application form

- Click on submit

- Enter the OTP that has been sent to your number or email id in the next step

- Your NEET UG correction slip will come up on the screen. Download it for future reference

NTA on the official notice of the NEET correction window 2022 informed that the candidates will have to pay an additional fee to make changes in their application form.

“The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through credit/debit card/net banking/UPI and Paytm. Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates,” NTA further added.