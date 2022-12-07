topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022 COUNSELLING

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Direct link here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The NEET UG Counselling Mop Up final result is expected to be released likely by today or tomorrow, December 8, 2022, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 03:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Direct link here

NEET UG 2022 Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET UG 2022 Counselling provisional seat allotment for the Mop Up Round today, December 7, 2022. The provisional result is now available on the official website, mcc.nic.in, for applicants who submitted applications for the NEET UG Mop Up Round According to the MCC's official announcement, candidates have till 5:30 PM to bring up any issues they may have with the NEET UG Counselling Mop Up provisional seat allocation. Based on this, MCC will likely announce the final result allocation today. Candidates may submit objections to the seat distribution results on the official MCC website up to 5:30 PM by emailing mccresultquery@gmail.com.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling provisional seat allotment: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the tab for UG Medical Counselling
  • A new page will open, click on the link provided for NEET UG 2022 Provisional Seat allotment for Mop Up
  • Search for your name and roll number
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG Mop-up round 2022; direct link to check here

The final NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up results should be made public tonight or tomorrow, December 8, 2022. The deadline for candidates to report is December 13, 2022.

Live Tv

neet ug 2022 counsellingneet mop up roundmop up roundNEET UG 2022neet mop up resultneet mop up round 2022mop up round neet ug 2022neet ug mop upneet ug 2022 counsellingNEET UG counsellingmop up resultmcc neetmcc mop upneet 2022 mop up round date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When STD service of telephone started in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly Connection between Corona and Heart Attack!
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'