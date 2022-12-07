NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Direct link here

NEET UG 2022 Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET UG 2022 Counselling provisional seat allotment for the Mop Up Round today, December 7, 2022. The provisional result is now available on the official website, mcc.nic.in, for applicants who submitted applications for the NEET UG Mop Up Round According to the MCC's official announcement, candidates have till 5:30 PM to bring up any issues they may have with the NEET UG Counselling Mop Up provisional seat allocation. Based on this, MCC will likely announce the final result allocation today. Candidates may submit objections to the seat distribution results on the official MCC website up to 5:30 PM by emailing mccresultquery@gmail.com.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling provisional seat allotment: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the tab for UG Medical Counselling

A new page will open, click on the link provided for NEET UG 2022 Provisional Seat allotment for Mop Up

Search for your name and roll number

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The final NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up results should be made public tonight or tomorrow, December 8, 2022. The deadline for candidates to report is December 13, 2022.