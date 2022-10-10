NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration to begin TOMORROW on mcc.nic.in- Steps to apply here

NEET UG 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule. As per the schedule released, NEET UG Counselling 2022 will commence from October 11, 2022 onwards. Registrations will begin from 11th october on the official website mcc.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on September 07, 2022. Registered NEET candidates can download the NEET UG Result 2022 by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 will begin on 11 October for All India Quota, AIQ admissions. Students who secured merit in NEET Result 2022 will be eligible to participate in this MCC NEET Counselling over several rounds in order to secure admissions in various medical colleges across the country.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Appear for the NEET 2022 counselling choice filling and locking.

Seat allotment result announcement.

Report to the allotted Medical/ Dental College.

Take a printout of the application form.

Candidates who have cleared the NEET 2022 Exam, conducted by NTA on July 17, 2022 can now proceed to apply for the counselling process. Once the registration begins, the direct link to apply as well as the step-by-step process will be shared for candidates to refer to.

NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17, 2022. A total of 18.72 lakh candidates had registered for the medical entrance exam, out of which 95 percent were reported to have been in attendance. Once candidates clear the NEET exam, they would begin applying for the counselling process in order to secure admissions.