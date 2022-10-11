NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 registration begins at mcc.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

NEET UG 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has activated the link for NEET UG 2022 Counselling registrations. Candidates who took the NEET UG Exam and were successful can now register for the NEET UG Counseling procedure on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The first round of NEET UG counselling has started. The deadline to apply for NEET UG Counseling is October 17, 2022, according to the official MCC counselling schedule. Later this week, the choice-filling process will start.

The candidates' choice-filling process will start on October 14, 2022. Candidates would have until October 18, 2022, at 11:55 p.m. to submit their selections and lock them.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling - Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for “UG medical counselling”

A new page will open, click on the link provided for “New Registration – Round 1”

Enter your NEET UG application number, date of birth and other credentials asked for

Fill in the application form, and upload all documents.

Pay the counselling fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Aspirants must select the course and college/institute they wish to enrol in after successfully registering for NEET 2022 counselling round one. There is no restriction on the number of options available to applicants, they should be aware. Candidates must lock their selections after entering them. Candidates' selections will be automatically locked if they don't submit them by October 18.