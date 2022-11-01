topStories
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Round 2 Registration to begin TOMORROW on mcc.nic.in- Steps to apply here

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration begins tomorrow, November 2, 2022, scroll down for the steps to register.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 04:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET UG 2022:Medical Counselling Committee will start the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration from tomorrow, Nov 2, 2022 onwards. Candidates who want to register for online counselling can apply online through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on September 07, 2022. Registered NEET candidates can download the NEET UG Result 2022 by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. 

NEET Complete Schedule HERE

NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1 was commenced on 11 October for All India Quota, AIQ admissions. Students who secured merit in NEET Result 2022 will be eligible to participate in this MCC NEET Counselling over several rounds in order to secure admissions in various medical colleges across the country.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Appear for the NEET 2022 counselling choice filling and locking.

Seat allotment result announcement.

Report to the allotted Medical/ Dental College.

Take a printout of the application form.

Candidates who have cleared the NEET 2022 Exam, conducted by NTA on July 17, 2022 can now proceed to apply for the counselling process. Once the registration begins, the direct link to apply as well as the step-by-step process will be shared for candidates to refer to.

A total of 18.72 lakh candidates had registered for the medical entrance exam, out of which 95 percent were reported to have been in attendance. Once candidates clear the NEET exam, they would begin applying for the counselling process in order to secure admissions.

