NEET-UG 2023: 19-Year-Old Maharashtra Student Ends Life Over 'Low' Marks

Nagpur: A 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur after scoring lower-than-expected marks in the highly competitive NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) examination, the results of which were released recently. The student, Bhavesh Teju Singh Rathore, hanged himself in his room using a rope tied to the ceiling hook on Tuesday night, the officials said. Rathore originally hailed from Karanja Lad tehsil of Washim district and had relocated to Nagpur to pursue his dream of becoming a medical doctor.

On Tuesday, when the results of the NEET-UG exam for admission to medical colleges were announced, he scored 588 marks out of a total 720, said the police official. Upset over the lower-than-expected marks, the teenager killed himself, the official said. Sub-inspector Ravindra Chavan said a "suicide" note was found in Rathore's room which cited his disappointment over the low marks for the extreme step.

National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on Tuesday. Prabhanjan J. of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh have topped the exam with 720/720 marks or 99.99 percentile.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of qualifying candidates followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Admission to MBBS, as well as undergraduate medical programmes like BDS, AYUSH courses, BHMS, BAMS, BUMS, BVSc and AH, is done through NEET.

Aspirants who appeared in the NEET exam can check their results on the official website, using their application number and date of birth. The NTA conducted the NEET exam on May 7, in which more than 20 lakh candidates appeared. It was conducted in 14 cities outside India -- Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Dubai and Kuwait City. The examination was conducted in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Last year, around 18 lakh aspirants applied for the test. A total of 11.45 lakh candidates out of 20.38 lakh have qualified for the examination, up by 48 per cent from last year.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of qualifying candidates (1.39 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.31 lakh) and Rajasthan (over 1 lakh). Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are the two most populous states in the country while Rajasthan also figures in the top 10 in terms of population. Kerala and Karnataka are the two other states in the top five with over 75,000 candidates each qualifying the examination.

The maximum number of candidates in the top 10 are from Tamil Nadu, the state which has been opposing the centralised medical entrance test. In the top 50, eight candidates are from Delhi, seven from Rajasthan and six from Tamil Nadu.

What Is NEET?

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

There are more than 80,000 MBBS seats in over 540 medical colleges in the country.