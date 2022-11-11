NEET UG 2023 Exam Dates to be OUT SOON at neet.nta.nic.in- Check eligibility criteria, registration date and more here
Candidates who have either passed or who are appearing in 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the medical entrance examination, NEET-UG 2023. The examination will be held in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages.
- The NEET 2023 exam dates are expected to be announced soon
- The NEET UG 2023 exam will likely take place in May 2023
- The NEET UG 2023 exam paper will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from class 11 and 12 syllabus
Trending Photos
NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET 2023). According to the media reports, the NEET UG 2023 announcement will be made public in March 2023. In the meantime, the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to take place in May 2023. NTA has not yet disclosed a date or a time for the same. When released, the NTA will publish the NEET 2023 notification on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in, including the requirements, exam format, and other pertinent information about the medical entrance exam.
In 13 different languages, the NEET exam will be administered in the pen-and-paper format in 2023. The class 11 and 12 curricula for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will be covered on the NEET UG 2023 exam paper. Three to four months before to the examination, NTA typically makes the information booklet and registration forms available.
NEET UG 2023: Here’s how to fill application form
- First of all, visit the official website of NEET 2023
- Look for the link that reads, “Register For NEET UG 2023”.
- Register yourself on the portal.
- Fill up the application form. Upload the scanned documents in the given format.
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
- Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
NEET UG 2023 Eligibility: Check education qualification
- Candidate must be an Indian national, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), an Overseas Indian (OCI), a Person of Indian Origin (PIO), or a Foreign National.
- Candidates who have either passed or are currently enrolled in 10+2 or an equivalent test are eligible to register for the medical entrance exam, NEET-UG 2023. Candidates are encouraged to follow the official website for the most recent NEET 2023 updates.
Live Tv
More Stories