NEET UG 2023: Who Is Swayam Shakti Tripathy, The Topper From Odisha Who Got AIR 8?

NEW DELHI: Swayam Shakti Tripathy, who hails from Odisha, has cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) by scoring 99.9 percentile marks. Tripathy also secured All India Rank (AIR 8) in the NEET-UG results which were announced on Tuesday.

Family Background

Swayam Shakti Tripathy is a student of SAI International School. His father works as a professor in electrical engineering at Odisha University of Technology and Research and his mother is a housemaker.

Preparation For NEET

This Odisha boy used to prepare for 12 to 13 hours a day for the extremely tough NEET exam. For his preparations, Tripathy followed the NCERT books and course materials and focussed on NEET UG coaching since class 11.

Swayam further said that was confident of clearing the NEET exam since he had prepared well for the past two years for the entrance examination. He also credits his family members for the support and encouragement of the teachers at his school for his success. He has scored 98.6% in class 12, the results of which were announced on May 12.

For future NEET aspirants, Swayam recommended proper planning, time management and coaching if, possible, for the NEET exams. Swayam intends to pursue MBBS at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and to pursue post-graduate in surgery.

NEET-UG Results 2023





National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on Tuesday. Prabhanjan J. of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh have topped the exam with 720/720 marks or 99.99 percentile.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of qualifying candidates followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Admission to MBBS, as well as undergraduate medical programmes like BDS, AYUSH courses, BHMS, BAMS, BUMS, BVSc and AH, is done through NEET.

Aspirants who appeared in the NEET exam can check their results on the official website, using their application number and date of birth. The NTA conducted the NEET exam on May 7, in which more than 20 lakh candidates appeared. It was conducted in 14 cities outside India -- Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Dubai and Kuwait City. The examination was conducted in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Last year, around 18 lakh aspirants applied for the test. A total of 11.45 lakh candidates out of 20.38 lakh have qualified for the examination, up by 48 per cent from last year.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of qualifying candidates (1.39 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.31 lakh) and Rajasthan (over 1 lakh). Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are the two most populous states in the country while Rajasthan also figures in the top 10 in terms of population. Kerala and Karnataka are the two other states in the top five with over 75,000 candidates each qualifying the examination.

The maximum number of candidates in the top 10 are from Tamil Nadu, the state which has been opposing the centralised medical entrance test. In the top 50, eight candidates are from Delhi, seven from Rajasthan and six from Tamil Nadu.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

There are more than 80,000 MBBS seats in over 540 medical colleges in the country.