NEET UG 2024 Admit Card: NTA NEET Exam Hall Ticket Likely To Be Released Soon At neet.nta.nic.in Date Time Important Details

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG Exam 2024 admit cards very soon. Once released, candidates can procure their admit cards from the official websites - exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in. While the exact release date and time of the NEET UG 2024 Admit Card remain undisclosed by the NTA, expectations are high for its imminent release.

In anticipation, the NTA has already made available the NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip, accessible for download by registered candidates via the official website.

Examination Schedule: Date, Time And Details

The NEET UG 2024 entrance examination is set to take place on May 5, 2024, with a single session commencing at 2 PM and concluding at 5:20 PM. The examination will span 571 cities across India and 14 cities internationally, adhering to a pen and paper format. Language options for the examination include English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Marathi, Telegu, and Tamil.

Record Enrollment

A staggering 23,81,833 students have registered for the NEET UG 2024 examination, marking a significant milestone in enrollment numbers. Notably, among the registered candidates, over 10 lakh are male students, while more than 13 lakh are female candidates. NEET UG 2024 aims for linguistic inclusivity, offering the examination in various languages to cater to diverse candidates' needs.

NEET: A Gateway To Medical Education

The NEET UG 2024 examination serves as the gateway for aspiring students seeking admission to undergraduate medical programs across a myriad of colleges and institutions nationwide. Notably, approximately 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH, and 47 BGVSc and AH Colleges accept students based on their NEET UG scores.

NEET UG 2024 Admit Card Release: Things To Remember

Release Date

Anticipation mounts as the release date for the NEET UG 2024 admit card draws near. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to confirm the exact date.

Release Time

Similarly, the precise release time for the NEET UG 2024 admit card remains pending, awaiting announcement by the NTA.

Websites For Downloading NEET UG Admit Card

Upon release, candidates can procure their NEET UG 2024 admit card from designated websites, including:

exams.nta.ac.in

neet.ntaonline.in

How To Download NEET UG Admit Card 2024

To download the NEET UG Admit Card 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

-Visit the official website at neet.ntaonline.in.

-Navigate to the designated section labeled 'NEET UG 2024 Admit Card'.

-Access the provided direct link.

-A login page will prompt you to enter the requisite login credentials.

-Submit the details.

-The NEET UG 2024 Admit Card will promptly appear on the screen.

-Proceed to download, save, and print a copy of the NEET UG Hall Ticket for future reference.

NEET Admit Card 2024: NTA Helpline Numbers

Candidates can contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) for any queries regarding the NEET UG 2024 examination at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail to neet@nta.ac.in.