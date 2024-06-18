NEET-UG 2024 Exam Row: Rahul Gandhi Criticises PM Modi Over 'Silence' On Youth Issue

New Delhi: Hours after the Supreme Court hit out the National Testing Agency for the alleged irregularities and negligence in the conduction of a prestigious medical entrance exam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining "silence" on the NEET exam issue and said that his party manifesto committed to taking right steps against paper leaks.

"Narendra Modi is maintaining silence on the issue of playing with the future of more than 24 lakh students in the NEET exam," Gandhi wrote in Hindi on his official social media handle.

Reacting to the arrests made from Bihar Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana in connection with the NEET exam scam, Congress leader called out BJP-ruled states for being an epicentre of paper leaks.

"The arrests in Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana clearly indicate that there is systematic organized corruption in the examination and these BJP-ruled states have become the epicentre of paper leaks," he added.

NEET परीक्षा में 24 लाख से अधिक छात्रों के भविष्य के साथ हुए खिलवाड़ पर भी नरेंद्र मोदी हमेशा की तरह मौन धारण किए हुए हैं।



बिहार, गुजरात और हरियाणा में हुई गिरफ्तारियों से साफ है कि परीक्षा में योजनाबद्ध तरीके से संगठित भ्रष्टाचार हुआ है और ये भाजपा शासित राज्य पेपर लीक का… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 18, 2024

The former Congress president also said that his party Manifesto guaranteed to secure the future of youth by making a low against paper leaks.

"Fulfilling the responsibility of the opposition, we are committed to the formulation of such strict policies by strongly raising the voice of the youth across the country from the streets to the Parliament and putting pressure on the government," Rahul wrote in his post.

Earlier, the Supreme Court slammed NTA while hearing the petitions filed by aspirants challenging the exam result. "Even if there's 0.001% negligence on anyone's part, it should be thoroughly dealt with," the court said.