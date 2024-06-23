Advertisement
NEET-UG 2024

NEET-UG 2024: Out Of 1563, 813 Candidates Appeared For Retest Today

 The conduction of the NEET (UG) re-exam for 1563 candidates who had experienced time loss during the originally scheduled examination 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 08:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A total of 831 candidates out of 1563 appeared for the NEET-UG retest, which was scheduled on Sunday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in the statement. 

NTA informed that Only 52 per cent of a total of 1563 candidates gave retest on June 23 making the total count of attendees 813.

"Only 52 per cent of a total of 1563 candidates gave retest on June 23. Attendance 813 total. On two Jajjar centres, attendance was 58.09 per cent. Out of 494, 287 gave the retest," NTA said, ANI reported.

Earlier, the NTA announced the conduction of the NEET (UG) re-exam for 1563 candidates who had experienced time loss during the originally scheduled examination on 05 May 2024.

Amidst the allegation of irregularities in the conduct of medical entrance examinations, NTA shared a post on the official social media site X and said that their web portal is fully secured.

"NTA website and all its web portals are fully secure. Any information that has been compromised and hacked is wrong and misleading," the NTA said in a post on X.

 

 

