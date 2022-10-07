NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counseling Committee, MCC released on Thursday (October 6) in a notice that mentioned that candidates can change their nationality from Indian to NRI by submitting the relevant documents. MCC has provided the list of documents to be submitted for the same in the notice on the official website- mcc.nic.in. Candidates who wish to change can send the documents via email to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com.

"It is for the information to all the candidates that those who are claiming to be NRI as per the directions/orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the case (W.P. (C) No.689/2017- Consortium of Deemed universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) & Anr. Vs. Union Of India & Ors.) dated 22-08-2017 (Copy enclosed), such candidates should send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com from 10:00 AM of 7th October, 2022, (Friday) till 10:00 A.M of 11th October, 2022 (Tuesday),” read the official notice

The List of documents to be submitted by the candidates by October 11, 2022 is as follows