NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling ends TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will be closing the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 choice filling process and choice locking today. The committee agreed to extend the deadline for NEET UG Counselling registration, choice filling, and choice filling due to the addition of new MBBS sets. The final day is today, October 19, 2022, according to this updated timetable on mcc.nic.in. Following this, MCC will handle the seat distribution and subsequently release the NEET UG Counselling Round 1 results for students.

Candidates need to make sure they thoroughly lock their decisions. Candidates who made a mistaken choice will not be allowed to change it, according to MCC. Candidates must exercise caution while submitting their selections because making the incorrect option could result in them being given an unfavourable seat.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the tab available for UG Medical Counselling

A new page will open, click on the link provided for Round 1 Registrations

Enter your NEET UG application number and sign in

Click on the option for choice preferences on your dashboard and submit them

Lock the preferences and submit the form

Save the confirmation page for future references.

The provisional NEET UG Counselling Round 1 results are anticipated to be made public by MCC. Although MCC has not yet disclosed the dates on which it will make the seat allocation announcement, the tentative result might be anticipated soon based on the counselling timetable. On October 21, 2022, the final seat allotment results for NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 are anticipated to be made public.