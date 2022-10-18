NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 choice filling last date to apply TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Check revised schedule and other details here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has extended the last date to apply for NEET UG 2022 Counselling. According to the prior plan, the deadline was yesterday, October 17. However, the deadline to submit an application is today, October 18, 2022, because MCC has added 197 extra MBBS seats for NEET UG Counseling. On the official website, mcc.nic.in, applicants can submit their applications electronically. On October 17, 2022, MCC published a notification informing applicants that 197 additional seats had been added to the MBBS programmes. As a result, the Round 1 final day to apply as well as the choice filling and locking dates had been changed.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling – Revised Schedule

Last date for Fresh Registrations October 18, 2022 at 2 PM Last date for payment October 18, 2022 till 4 PM Reset Registration Option October 18, 2022 till 12:30 PM Choice filling and locking Choice locking begins at October 18, 2022 at 5 PM tll October 19, 2022 8 AM

NEET UG 2022 Counselling – Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Click on the link provided for 'Online Registration' to sign in.

Log in using your NEET UG Roll number, password and other credentials.

Fill in the application form, upload all documents required

Pay the counselling fees, if any and fill in your choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference

Lock the choices and submit the form.

Candidates can register and select their options starting today, October 18, 2022. The candidate choice locking procedure will start at 5 PM today and go until 8 AM tomorrow, October 19, 2022.