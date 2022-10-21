NewsIndia
NEET UG COUNSELLING 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Steps to check allotment here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the NEET UG Counselling 2022 schedule, the final allotment result will release today and accordingly, the reporting process will commence from October 22, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 09:00 AM IST

Trending Photos

NEET UG Counselling 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 final allotment result is scheduled to release today, October 21 for the first round. Medical Counselling Committee, MCC released the NEET UG Provisional Seat Allotment result yesterday. On the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates who registered for NEET UG Round 1 counselling 2022 can view their final seat allocation results. Candidates must input the requested information, including their application number and date of birth, in order to access the MCC portal. The final allotment result will be released today in accordance with the NEET UG Counseling 2022 timetable, and as a result, the reporting procedure will start on October 22. Candidates have till October 28 to report to the designated college.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check allotment 

  • Visit the official website of the MCC: mcc.nic.in
  • Once on the website, click the 'UG Medical Counselling' tab to go to the counselling site.
  • Under the 'Current Events' click on the 'FINAL RESULT FOR ROUND-1 MBBS/BDS and B.Sc NURSING UG 2022' link.  
  • The Final seat allotment list will appear on the screen. The course and college allotted to the candidate will be displayed alongside their ranks in NEET UG 2022.

NEET UG Counseling will be conducted in two rounds and a mop-up round, as is customary. Following the completion of Round 1 counselling, MCC will begin accepting applications for NEET UG Counseling 2022 Round 2 on November 2.

