NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 reporting ends TODAY- Check details here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will be ending the reporting for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 today, October 28, 2022. According to MCC's official timetable, today is the last day for applicants to report to their assigned universities. NEET UG 2022 Counseling Round 2 will start the next week after MCC's Round 1 is through. Candidates who were not able to apply for Round 1 or who did not receive a seat in the first round of counselling may still submit their applications. Candidates who want to be admitted to the MBBS and BDS programmes must make sure they have all the necessary documentation with them. Candidates may run into issues with admittance down the road if they don't have the required paperwork.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Important Dates

Registration and Payment November 2, 2022 onwards Last date November 7, 2022 till 11 AM, Payment till 3 PM Choice filling begins November 3, 2022 Last date for choice filling November 8, 2022 till 11:55 PM Choice locking November 8, 2022 from 3 PM to 11:55 PM Verification of Internal canddiates November 7 to 8, 2022 Processing of seat allotment November 9 to 10, 2022 Round 2 Allotment result November 11, 2022 Reporting November 12 to 18, 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022: List of documents required

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Allotment Letter

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card

NEET UG 2022 Result/ Rank letter

Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)

Class 10th Certificate

Class 12th Certificate, Marks Sheet

Eight Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form

Identity proof (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

Caste certificate (If applicable)

PwD certificate (If applicable)

EWS Certificate (If applicable)

MCC will have four rounds of NEET UG Counselling this year. These are Stray Vacancy, Round 1, Round 2, and Mop Up Round.