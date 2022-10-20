NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment result RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Direct link to check allotment here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET UG Counselling Round 1 provisional result today, October 20, 2022. The provisional result for MBBS/BDS and B.Sc Nursing can be checked on mcc.nic.in. To be noted that MCC concluded the choice filling and locking process for Round 1 of NEET UG counselling yesterday. The final seat allotment is scheduled to be released tomorrow, on October 21, 2022. The final seat allocation is slated for tomorrow, October 21, 2022, according to the counselling schedule provided by MCC. MCC had delayed the first round of NEET UG 2022 counselling since several medical colleges had added new MBBS seats. Once the provisional allotment is made public, students will also be able to voice any complaints they may have.

MCC would then divulge the Round 1 seat allocation results for NEET UG Counseling 2022, taking into account the complaints made. The second round of NEET UG Counseling will start on November 2, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Provisional Allotment Result Likely today, October 20, 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result October 21, 2022 Reporting to allotted seats October 22, 2022 Last date for reporting October 28, 2022 Round 2 registrations begin November 2, 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website of the MCC: mcc.nic.in

Then click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' tab to go to the 'Online NEET - UG Medical Counselling' page.

The link for the 'PROVISIONAL RESULT FOR ROUND 1 MBBS/BDS' will be displayed; click on it.

On the open page, enter the login credentials to log in, if necessary.

Now the candidates will be able to check the provisional seat allotment result

Candidates who passed the NEET UG exam will receive NEET UG counselling from MCC. For admissions into the 15% All India Quota for NEET, 100% deemed or central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS, and JIPMER seats for MBBS and BDS programmes, MCC counselling is conducted. For NEET UG 2022 students, the Medical Counseling Committee will have a total of 4 rounds of UG counselling. Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round are the names of these four rounds.