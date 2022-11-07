NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registration deadline ends TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Here’s how to register

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is all set to close the registration for NEET UG counselling 2022 today. The deadline for paying the fee is likewise November 7. Through the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates who meet the requirements can apply for NEET counselling. Candidates should be aware that the choice filling and locking window will close tomorrow, November 8, if they have already completed or will complete the registration process today (11:55 pm). "During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices. If a candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, it will be automatically locked as per schedule," MCC official statement reads.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to register

Concerned candidates should visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration link

Post landing on another page, candidates will have to enter their login details and submit the same

Then in the next step, candidates will have to fill in the required details and pay the application fee online

Post completing the above-mentioned process, candidates should click on submit.

They should download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference

The deadline to apply for MBBS/BDS/B.Sc Nursing course counselling is today. Between November 3 to November 8, 2022, the choice filling facility will be operational. On November 9 and November 10, the seat allocation process will be completed, and on November 11, the results will be made public.