NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registration ends TODAY, seat allotment result to be OUT TOMORROW at mcc.nic.in- Details here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is all set to close the registration for NEET UG counselling 2022 today. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration for Round 2 ends today, November 13. As per the NEET UG Counselling revised schedule, candidates will be able to reset their registration options till today. Along with the registrations, NEET UG Counselling round 2 choice filling and locking would also conclude today.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to register

Concerned candidates should visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration link

Post landing on another page, candidates will have to enter their login details and submit the same

Then in the next step, candidates will have to fill in the required details and pay the application fee online

Post completing the above-mentioned process, candidates should click on submit.

They should download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC on November 12 added a few medical seats in the NEET PG Round 2 counselling. A total of 22 new medical seats have been added for the MBBS branch. The NEET UG counselling round 2 provisional allotment result will be declared on November 14, 2022.