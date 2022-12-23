NEET UG Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for stray vacancy round RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Direct link here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET UG Counselling 2022 provisional seat allotment result for the Stray Vacancy Round. Candidates who filed for the Stray Vacancy Round can now access the official website, mcc.nic.in, to view their provisional seat allocation.

According to the official notification, candidates have until 11 AM to bring up any concerns or inconsistencies they may have regarding the seat distribution. The final allotment outcome would then be made public by MCC based on the raised anomalies.“Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 11:00 AM of 23.12.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” reads the official notice issued.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Provisional Seat allotment: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the tab for UG Medical Counselling

A new page will open, click on the link provided for Provisional Seat Allotment for Stray Vacancy

Search for your name and NEET UG Roll Number

Raise objections, if any

Download and take a printout for future references.

The final seat allocation for the Stray Vacancy phase of NEET UG Counseling 2022 is anticipated to be made public later today. The NEET UG 2022 Counseling process will come to an end after the release of the seat allotment.