Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2765030
NewsIndia
NEET-UG

NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Bihar Candidate For First Time, Total Arrests Now 11

NEET-UG aspirant Sunny, who hails from Nalanda, and the father of another candidate Ranjit Kumar, who is from Gaya, have been arrested in the paper leak case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 08:31 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Bihar Candidate For First Time, Total Arrests Now 11

The CBI has arrested two more persons, including a candidate, from Patna in the NEET-UG paper leak case, taking the total number of arrests by the agency to 11, officials said on Tuesday. This is the first time the CBI has arrested a candidate in connection with the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG, they said. NEET-UG aspirant Sunny, who hails from Nalanda, and the father of another candidate Ranjit Kumar, who is from Gaya, have been arrested, they said.

The CBI has so far arrested eight people in the Bihar NEET-UG paper leak case, one each in connection with alleged exam manipulation in Gujarat's Latur and Godhra, and one from Dehradun in connection with general conspiracy, the officials said. The agency had earlier arrested the principal and vice principal of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh-based Oasis school in the case and two persons who allegedly provided safe premises to NEET candidates where burnt question papers were recovered by the Bihar Police.

The CBI, which is probing the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, has registered six FIRs. The FIR from Bihar pertains to paper leaks while the remaining from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are linked to the impersonation of candidates and cheating.

The agency's own FIR on a reference from the Union Education Ministry pertains to a "comprehensive investigation" into the alleged irregularities in the examination.

NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on 'communal deceit' with Kanwariyas
DNA Video
DNA: UP teachers’ protest against online attendance
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP hosts 'Alcohol party'!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Weapon chemistry' between Modi-Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai Hospital Using Paper Plates Made Of Patient Report?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hamas tunnel' in Kashmir valley
DNA Video
DNA: Why is France burning?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident