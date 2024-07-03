The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Aman Singh from, co-conspirator in NEET-UG 'paper leak' case from Jharkhand's Dhanbad, officials said. He was a kingpin in the case. This is the probe agency's seventh arrest in connection with the NEET-UG investigation. The CBI has developed intelligence on a Jharkhand-based module allegedly involved in the paper leak that led to Singh's arrest.



The agency had previously arrested the principal and vice principal of Hazaribagh-based Oasis school in the case, as well as two people who allegedly provided safe premises for NEET candidates where burnt question papers were discovered by Bihar Police, according to officials.



The CBI has filed six FIRs in the matter. The Bihar FIR is about paper leakage, while the Gujarat and Rajasthan FIRs are about candidate impersonation and cheating. The agency's FIR is based on a reference from the Union Education Ministry, refers to a "comprehensive investigation" into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers NEET-UG for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in both public and private institutions. This year's exam took place on May 5 at 4,750 locations in 571 cities, including 14 in other countries. The test attracted over 23 lakh candidates.

