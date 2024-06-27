NEET-UG Paper Leak Row: CBI Arrests Two From Patna

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday made the first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case. The investigating agency arrested two persons from Bihar's Patna, officials said.

Two suspects identified as Manish Prakash and Ashutosh Kumar, were arrested from Patna in connection with the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. Two other suspects, Chintu and Mukesh, were taken into remand by the CBI. They were moved from Beur Jail and underwent medical examinations before being taken to the CBI office.

The CBI has registered six FIRs in the NEET paper leak case till now.

Manish and Ashutosh allegedly offered secure locations to candidates before the examination where they were given leaked papers and answer keys, the officials said.