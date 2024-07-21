NEET-UG Result 2024 Indicates Massive Centre Level Irregularities? 12th Failed Student Scored Stunning Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the NEET-UG result on its website. While the NTA has refused to re-conduct the exam which has been marred by controversies, a close look at the result indicates more mismanagement as exams may have been compromised at the centre levels. Earlier, a centre in Gujarat's Godhra was supposed to be compromised but the results indicate that it may have happened at a broader level in many states.

The results show multiple students from single exam centres scoring more thatn 700 marks out of 720. The toppers forming clusters or coming from common exam centres have raised questions on the sanctity of the exam. The results released by the National Testing Agency on Saturday reveal that centres located in major coaching hubs performed exceptionally well. In contrast, centres under scrutiny for 'paper leaks' and other irregularities showed poor results. Over 2,000 candidates from centres in Sikar achieved scores exceeding 650 out of 720, and Kottayam, much like Kota, also had a significant number of high-scoring students.

What is interesting is that of the 50 NEET-UG exam centres having the highest percentage of candidates scoring above 650 marks, 37 centres are located in Rajasthan’s Sikar alone.

In a very surprising result, more than 20% of candidates from the Tagore PG College exam centre scored 600 marks or more. Those scoring 650+ are likely to get a government college. Of the 734 students who took the exam at Rohtak's Model School Centre, one scored 700, 14 scored 650 or more and 30 students scored between 600-649.

Kottayam has ranked third in the country for top rank holders after Sikar and Kota in Rajasthan. Sikar gave 55 top rankers this time, Kota 35 and Kottayam 25. Kottayam's Vidyananda Vidyabhavan, Junior Baselios English Medium School, and Chinmaya Vidyalaya exam centres have five aspirants with 700 and above marks and 29 who scored 650 and above.

Gujarat's Unit-1 School of Engineering has surprised with 250 students out of the 1,968 scoring 600 and more and 12 students scoring 700 and more while one scored a perfect 720.

In another shocking detail, a netizen pointed out that a student scored 705 out of 720 in the NEET UG 2024 exam. However, the most surprising fact is that this student from Gujarat scored only 352 out of 700 marks in the Class 12 Science board exam conducted by the Gujarat Board (GSHSEB) and had failed in several exams.