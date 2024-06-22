NEET-UG Row: Education Ministry Forms 7-Member Committee To Reform Exam Process, 6 Detain From Jharkhand In Paper Leak Case

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education on Saturday announced the formation of a high-level committee of experts to focus on recommendations for reforms to enhance the examination process, and improve the data security protocols and functioning of NTA.

After the continuous allegation in connection with the NEET paper leak, a 7-member committee formation was announced which is led by ISRO Former Chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan and will submit its report to the ministry in the next two months.

"In order to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through National Testing Agency (NTA), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on Reform in mechanism of examination process improvement in data security protocols and structure and functioning of National Testing Agency," the ministry said, ANI reported.

The committee will also examine existing security protocols related to the paper-setting and other processes for different examinations and make recommendations to enhance the robustness of the system, the Ministry of Education said in the statement.

The ministry said that the Committee shall submit its report within two months from the date of issue of this order.

According to the ZEE News TV, 6 people were arrested from Jharkhand in connection with a paper leak case.

Earlier, the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit on Saturday, claimed to have obtained reference question papers of the NTA test and planned to compare these with documents recovered from a flat in Patna.

"We had requested the NTA for the reference question papers after we began the probe last month. Finally, they did the needful. We will tally these papers with partially burnt papers seized from a Patna flat last month. This exercise is likely to be done before a forensic examination of such documents," an EOU said, PTI reported.