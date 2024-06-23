NEET UG Row: Maharashtra Connection In 'Paper Leak'? Nanded ATS Detains 2 Teachers

A team of Nanded ATS took two teachers in custody on the suspicion that they are involved in the NEET exam rigging from Maharashtra's Latur on late Saturday night. Both teachers, Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jaleel Umrakhan Pathan, were let off by the Nanded ATS team after prolonged questioning over the connection of the accused detained in the NEET exam rigging case. Further investigation is going on.

Latur is a big educational hub for students preparing for the NEET exam. Both the suspects run private coaching centres as well. Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav is a teacher at Zilla Parishad School in Solapur district and Jalil Umrakha Pathan is a teacher at Zilla Parishad School in Katpur village of Latur district.

Both Were Let Off By Police Earlier

After interrogating the two teachers, the Nanded ATS team suspected that these teachers could have a connection with the people arrested in the NEET rigging case. Both were arrested and interrogated. Though the two teachers were let off after a lot of questioning, the ATS has again detained the two teacher. The ATS is yet to provide further details in the case.