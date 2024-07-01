NEET UG Row: No Candidate Who Retook Exam Scored Full Marks; Topper Count Drops To 61

Amid the national-level protest going on against the National Testing Agency (NTA), the organisation conducted a re-exam for 1,563 students who previously received grace marks due to lost time during the initial examination. This re-exam took place on June 23.

Out of the 813 candidates who retook the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), no one achieved the full marks. This result has lowered the number of toppers from 67 to 61, according to officials.

Initial Issues and Retest

The initial NEET-UG exam held on May 5 faced issues that warranted the awarding of grace marks to compensate for lost time. The re-examination was subsequently organized for the affected students. Among the 1,563 students eligible for the re-exam, only 813 appeared, with the re-exam conducted at seven centers across Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Meghalaya.

Impact on Scores

Students who opted out of the retest will retain their original scores without the grace marks. Notably, six candidates from a Haryana center, who had previously scored a perfect 720 out of 720, did not achieve full marks in the re-exam. This has officially reduced the number of toppers to 61.

The NTA announced that the revised scorecards for all NEET(UG) 2024 candidates, including those who participated in the June 23 re-exam, are available on their official website.