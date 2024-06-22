Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2759774
NewsIndia
NEET-UG ROW

NTA Removes DG Subodh Kumar Amid Allegations Of Paper Leaks, Pradeep Kharola Made New Chief

NTA Director General Subodh Kumar has been removed from his position and Pradeep Singh Kharola has been appointed to take on the role.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 10:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NTA Removes DG Subodh Kumar Amid Allegations Of Paper Leaks, Pradeep Kharola Made New Chief Pradeep Kharola Made New Chief of NTA as Subodh Kumar removed from DG post

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Kumar has been removed from his position. Pradeep Singh Kharola has been appointed to take on additional responsibilities as the new Director General of the NTA under the Ministry of Education. This shake-up in the NTA's leadership comes amidst the alleged reports of irregularities and paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations.

An official informed the news agency PTI that Subodh Kumar has been put on ‘compulsory wait’ department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) till further orders.

"NTA DG has been put on compulsory wait in the Department of Personnel and Training. Pradeep Singh Kharola has been assigned additional charge of NTA DG till further orders," the senior official informed.

In another development, the Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday that it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance exam, originally scheduled for June 23, as a 'precautionary measure' following recent allegations concerning the integrity of certain competitive exams.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Indians' funds in Swiss banks decline 70%
DNA Video
DNA: Why CM Kejriwal's release put on hold?
DNA Video
DNA: Amravati becomes suicide capital!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hindu Chapter' in schools and colleges!
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police 'trapped'?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'action plan' on paper leak
DNA Video
DNA: How Kenya plans to get rid of Indian Crows?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Irrefutable' evidence of NEET paper leak..Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar go to Supreme Court?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP Police being praised?