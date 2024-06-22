NTA Removes DG Subodh Kumar Amid Allegations Of Paper Leaks, Pradeep Kharola Made New Chief

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Kumar has been removed from his position. Pradeep Singh Kharola has been appointed to take on additional responsibilities as the new Director General of the NTA under the Ministry of Education. This shake-up in the NTA's leadership comes amidst the alleged reports of irregularities and paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations.

An official informed the news agency PTI that Subodh Kumar has been put on ‘compulsory wait’ department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) till further orders.

"NTA DG has been put on compulsory wait in the Department of Personnel and Training. Pradeep Singh Kharola has been assigned additional charge of NTA DG till further orders," the senior official informed.

In another development, the Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday that it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance exam, originally scheduled for June 23, as a 'precautionary measure' following recent allegations concerning the integrity of certain competitive exams.