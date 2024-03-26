NEW DELHI: Amidst the political fervour preceding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bollywood actress Neha Sharma has emerged as the latest figure to potentially step into the realm of politics, following in the footsteps of Kangna Ranaut, who has been nominated as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh' Mandi Lok Sabha seat. The buzz around her political aspirations intensified after her father, Ajay Sharma, a prominent Congress leader and sitting MLA from Bihar's Bhagalpur, hinted at the possibility of her contesting elections.

Father's Hint Fuels Speculations

Ajay Sharma's remarks to reporters have fueled speculations about Neha Sharma's possible entry into the political arena. He expressed his desire for the Congress party to secure the Bhagalpur seat in the forthcoming elections. If the party indeed clinches the seat in its alliance arrangements, Ajay Sharma affirmed his intention to advocate for his daughter's candidacy. "Congress should secure Bhagalpur, and if it does, I would want my daughter Neha Sharma to contest," he stated, underscoring his readiness to step aside if the party deems it necessary for him to run instead.

Neha Sharma: From Silver Screen To Politics

Neha Sharma made her Bollywood debut in 2010, starring opposite Emraan Hashmi in 'Crook'. She has since acted in several films, including Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 in 2013, and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,' and 'Mubarakan' among others. The Bihar girl boasts a substantial following on social media platforms. With over 21 million followers on Instagram, she has cultivated a significant presence, particularly through her engaging travel-related content.

Ajay Sharma's remarks also underscored the confidence within the INDIA alliance regarding their electoral prospects in Bihar. He expressed determination to challenge the BJP's stronghold in the state, emphasizing their collective resolve to effect significant political change.

Seat-Sharing Talks And Political Dynamics

The unfolding political landscape in Bihar has witnessed various shifts, notably marked by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to sever ties with the Congress and align with the BJP earlier this year. Despite these developments, seat-sharing discussions within the INDIA bloc have persisted, with leaders like Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal indicating that negotiations are nearing completion.

With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled across seven phases from April 19 to June 1, and assembly polls concurrently held in four states, anticipation mounts as political parties finalize their strategies and candidates for the electoral battle ahead.