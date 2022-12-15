A statement by the Union Minister regarding Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi came to the fore, in which he claimed that Nehru used to take drugs. Addressing the Nasha Mukti Jagran Abhiyan program organized in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said that the country's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, used to take drugs. Not only this, he also made a similar claim about a son of Mahatma Gandhi. News agency ANI has released its video.

In the viral video, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said, "Jawaharlal Nehru used to take drugs, used to smoke cigarettes and a son of Mahatma Gandhi used to take drugs. You will know if you read and watch it. In this way, the world of drugs has completely captured our country. Our appeal is that more fear is created among people about all kinds of harm caused by drugs. Just as there are no poison shops, in the same way, drug shops will also be closed."

In fact, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore has often been raising his voice against drug addiction. Looking at his Twitter handle shows that he always keeps making people aware of drugs. In the past, Minister Kaushal Kishore appealed to the people to give up drugs by tweeting. Kaushal Kishore had tweeted, "I myself became an MP, even after my wife became an MLA, I could not save my son's life from drug addiction, but I want that now no mother and father should lose their child due to drugs. No woman should become a widow because of intoxication, no child should be fatherless because of intoxication."

He had said in another tweet, "No sister should lose her brother due to drugs and no family member should die due to drugs, so I want to do the whole thing through Nasha Mukt Samaj Andolan Abhiyan. I want to create a drug-free India by making the country aware. Those who are with me in this movement, comment and write your mobile number."