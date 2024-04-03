New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday targeted the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru for favouring China over India. While speaking at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ahmedabad, he highlighted particularly in the context of India's stance on being offered a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). S Jaishankar claimed that there was a time when the country's first prime minister said, India should wait in the que. “At present, we are following India first policy, but there was a time when Nehru said India second, China first,” added Jaishankar.

He further said, “Our problem today is what happened in the past.” Jaishankar pointed out that the mistakes made by Nehru led to consequences such as the occupation of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and China's annexation of certain Indian territories.

"In 1950, (then home minister) Sardar Patel had warned Nehru about China. Patel had told Nehru that today for the first time we are facing a situation on two fronts (Pakistan and China) which India had never faced earlier. Patel also told Nehru that he does not believe what the Chinese are saying as their intentions seem different and we should take precautions," the minister said.

"Nehru replied to Patel that you are unnecessarily suspicious of the Chinese. Nehru also said it is impossible for anybody to attack us from the Himalayas. Nehru was totally dismissive (about Chinese threat)," Jaishankar mentioned, adding that the subsequent events are widely known.

However, commending the actions taken by the BJP-led central government in addressing the issues of territorial boundaries, he said the Union government has implemented various strategies to address numerous inherited challenges, successfully resolving some, while others may require more time for resolution. "In the case of Kashmir, we have a Parliament resolution (regarding POK) and everyone has to respect it," Jaishankar said, He said that it is crucial to seek clarity on our current situation while also highlighting the importance of examining past mistakes.

Earlier, during a lecture at GCCI on 'International policy, catalyst of Viksit Bharat', Jaishankar stated that for the development of any economy, five factors are crucial: production, consumption, technology, logistics, and demography. He further mentioned that foreign policy could play a crucial role in facilitating the expansion of domestic industries to other countries, acquiring essential technology, and establishing logistics and connectivity for business.