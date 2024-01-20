New Delhi: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl suffered three fractures and multiple stitches on her body after a dog attack in north Delhi’s Burari area, police said on Friday, news agency PTI reported. The attack happened on January 2 when a pit bull bit the girl outside her house in C Block of Burari. The girl and her grandfather Jageshwar Mehta were walking when the dog pounced on the child. The dog owner did not control the leash properly when the pit bull attacked, Mehta told PTI. The dog was owned by Pramod Vishwakarma’s son Ujjwal, he said.

“The dog grabbed my child’s leg with its teeth and we struggled to free her from its grip. My grand daughter has multiple wounds on her body. Her right leg has three fractures and many stitches,” Mehta said. Mehta said that the girl had to stay for two weeks at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

#WATCH | A child was attacked by a dog (Pit Bull) in Delhi's Burari area on January 2.



“We went to the police three times but they did not file any case or take any action against the dog owner,” Mehta said, adding that the dog had also attacked another neighbour before. Police said they were checking the facts of the case before filing a case under relevant sections.

In a similar incident, a seven-year-old girl was attacked by a neighbour’s American Bully dog in Rohini’s Sector-25 area on January 9. The girl had 15 injuries on her body. Many members of the society protested against the dog menace in their area.