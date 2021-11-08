Neil Nayyar gets honoured to sing Indian National Anthem for Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav on 75th Independence Day

New Delhi - As Neil Nayyar, a young lad lifts his head up and opens his mouth, his voice escalates with every tune that comes out. The soothing words bounce off of his tongue and release the tension held within. When stressed, nothing helps him more than singing. His passion for singing comes from deep within his soul, mind and heart. When he sings, He sings with all of him, putting everything he can into it. He has always had a great passion for singing, ever since he was a baby.

He exists in a world filled with songbirds. He lives in a world filled with colourful hopes and dreams. He dreams to climb the ladder of fame but he realises that living simply is his happiness while doing his very best to achieve his dreams no matter how high or low they are. He has many affiliations since elementary and most of these are into singing and music because these are his ways of expressing himself. He knows he has made others happy by entertaining them, and he made himself happy. Nothing makes him happier than getting that experience and making himself more prepared to chase his bigger dream which is to become a number one singer.

He takes workshops regularly and singing practises because he believes that these will equip him with the right skills he will need in order to reach his dream. He is doing everything he can to achieve his dreams but staying humble at the same time. His angelic voice is a God-given gift so he believes that he must share this gift to everyone and not to hide it.

He is an inspiration to everyone who would like to pursue their dreams in this career. He also achieved an honour for singing the Indian National Anthem for Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav 75th Independence Day. The event was organized by the Indian Association of Sacramento, California. He also received an autograph from Consulate General India (San Francisco) Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad in his article published in the Bhartiyata Music Magazine from Calcutta.

Nagendra Prasad mentioned that “he loved Neil's vocals and invited Neil to perform at Embassy events in San Francisco.” Most of the news spread across the internet and also got tweeted by the US embassy of India just at the age of 12. Currently, Neil got the privilege to get mentored by Prasant A Samadhar who was a mentor of Arijit Singh, Shareya Ghoshal and Farhan Akhtar. Prasant was also a judge and Mentor of Fame Gurukul Indian Idol. Neil has also been mentored by ace musicians and singers like Abhijit Ghoshal, who is 11 times winner of SAREGAMAPA reality show, Legendary Bollywood Playback Singer Usha Timothy, Bollywood Playback singer Aanchal Sethi.

