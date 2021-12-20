NEP-2020's objective is to correct past anomalies, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the two-fold objective of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is to correct past anomalies persistent for years and to introduce contemporary provisions which are in keeping up with the present global trends.

Addressing the Cluster University teachers at an interactive academic programme on NEP-2020 organised as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Sunday, the Union Minister said that the greatest anomaly in the previous education policy was the nomenclature itself, Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) was a misnomer, misrepresentative in itself has other connotations.

He further said that as India has now become a part of the global world being recognized as `Jagat Guru`, the education parameters should be in keeping with the global parameters if India has to compete globally and excel globally.

Singh emphasized that the demography of education has changed region-wise, gender-wise and profile-wise which can be judged from the fact that women have now a greater representation in civil services, people from other regions are now topping different exams which was earlier the prerogative of a few regions only.

"The responsibility of educationists today is not to award a degree but to teach to achieve ease of living which can happen only when the youngster is able to find a sustainable Start-Up source of living for himself, instead of harping on a government job," the Union Minister said.

Jitendra Singh further said that one of the new provisions of NEP-2020 in the form of multiple entry-exit options is something to be cherished as this academic flexibility will have a positive impact on the students related to the availing of different career opportunities at different times, depending upon their intrinsic leaning and inherent aptitude.

"This entry/exit option can be opted in future for the teachers as well, giving them career flexibility and upgradation opportunities as is done in some western countries like the USA," he added.

Stating that one of the objectives of NEP-202 is de-linking degrees from education, Singh said that linking degrees with education has taken a heavy toll on our education system and society as well, adding "One of the fall-outs has been an increasing number of educated unemployed."

He further maintained that technological interventions in education are a boon for students of this generation and emphasized that teachers should also be able to keep up the pace with the students who are moving ahead too fast owing to accessibility of information, avenues, means and talent.

Singh also said that when the society has become gender-neutral, language-neutral, it has to become teacher-pupil neutral now so as to make our education system a bilateral phenomenon. "Besides the education of students, equally important is the education of the teachers, parents and elders as the challenge is not only the optimum education but to prevent dis-education which is never discussed," he further added.

