Nepal plane crash: 4 of 5 Indians killed in Pokhara hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur

New Delhi: Four of the five Indians killed in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday (January 15, 2023) hailed from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh. According to officials, the four people from Ghazipur district have been identified as Sonu Jaiswal, Anil Rajbhar, Abhishek Kushwaha and Vishal Sharma. While Jaiswal had houses in Chak Jainab and Alawalpur Chatti but was currently living in Sarnath, Rajbhar was a resident of Chak Jainab in the Badesar area. Kushwaha was from Dharwa in the Nonhara area of Ghazipur and Sharma belonged to Alawalpur Chatti village in the Badesar area of the district.

They were among at least 68 people who were killed when a Yeti Airlines passenger plane with 72 people onboard crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara.

A relative of Sonu Jaiswal said that he had gone to pay obeisance at the famed Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu after his wish for a son was fulfilled around six months ago.

Jaiswal has two daughters and he took a vow to visit the Lord Pashupatinath Temple if he had a son, his relative and Chak Jainab village head Vijay Jaiswal told the news agency PTI.

"Sonu, along with his three friends, had gone to Nepal on January 10. His main purpose was to pay obeisance to Lord Pashupatinath as his wish to have a son -- now six months old -- has been fulfilled. But the fate had something else in store for him," his relative said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and said that officials have been directed to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring the mortal remains of the deceased to their home state.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said, "The plane crash in Nepal is very sad. A humble tribute to all the people including Indian citizens who were killed. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram give place to the departed souls at his holy feet and speedy recovery to the injured."

"Officials have been instructed to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to make arrangements to bring the mortal remains of the deceased people of Uttar Pradesh to the state," Yogi Adityanath added.