Nepal plane crash: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extends condolences to the families of passengers onboard Yeti aircraft

New Delhi: In a heart-wrenching incident, at least 68 people were killed when a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people, including five Indians, on board crashed into a river gorge while landing today. The incident took place at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara. It is said to be the nation's deadliest aviation accident in over 30 years. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of Sunday's deadly plane crash in Nepal. "The air crash incident that happened in Nepal is extremely tragic. My condolences to all those families who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident. May God give all the affected families strength and courage," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10.33 am and crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport minutes before landing, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti Airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines mentioned. Authorities have declared all 72 people dead, including five Indians, while 68 bodies have so far been recovered. Yeti Airlines was operating an ANC ATR 72 aircraft, which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with 68 passengers. Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being.

Nepal has a poor air safety record due to the harsh terrain and the usage of smaller aircraft. On May 29, 2022, a turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane operated by Nepal's Tara Air went missing 15 min into the flight, losing communication with the ATC.

(With agency inputs)