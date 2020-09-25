हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India

Nepal PM KP Oli backs India's proposal for common definition of terror at UNGA

Over two decades ago, in 1996, India proposed a comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism or CCIT but that continued to remain a draft due to a lack of consensus at the United Nations in New York.

File Photo

NEW DELHI: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended support to India over its proposal for a common definition of terrorism -- CCIT or Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism -- during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"Nepal condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, or other  activities inflicting pain and suffering on innocent people," Oli stated, adding, "We call for an early conclusion of a comprehensive convention against terrorism."

Over two decades ago, in 1996, India proposed a comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism or CCIT but that continued to remain a draft due to a lack of consensus at the United Nations in New York.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other Indian officials have from various forums and during several bilateral meets urged world community for the early passage of CCIT.

