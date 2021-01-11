Nepal PM KP Oli makes fresh claims on Indian territories, this is what he said

KATHMANDU: Days ahead of the crucial bilateral talks between India-Nepal Foreign Ministers that is likely to focus on seeking a long-term solution of the boundary dispute, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli reiterated once again that he will get back the territories of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh from India.

"Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh which are located east of the Mahakali River belong to Nepal as per the Sugauli Treaty. We will get them back through diplomatic talks with India, Nepal PM KP Oli said during an address on Sunday (January 10).

KP Oli triggered a border row last year after his government came out with a new political map that showed Indian territories as part of Nepal. "Our foreign minister will visit India on January 14 during which his discussion will be centred on the issue of the map that we have published with the inclusion of the three territories," he added.

"We are working to deepen ties with India based on sovereign equality. In fact, we want to deepen the relationship with India in true sense and we should not hesitate to raise our issues of genuine concerns with India," said Oli, who is known for his pro-Beijing leanings.

The Prime Minister also said that recent high-level visits from India and China were goodwill ones. "They came here to convey their good wishes. There is nothing to worry much about that," he was quoted as saying by My Republica newspaper.

Oli also defended his decision to dissolve parliament, saying "I was forced to dissolve the House of the Representatives as some people in my party did not allow the government to perform well." President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved Parliament in December on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli and announced mid-term general election in April-May, a decision termed 'unconstitutional, impulsive and autocratic' by the Opposition and dissidents in the ruling Nepal Communist Party.

Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali is scheduled to visit New Delhi on January 14 at the invitation of his counterpart S Jaishankar to participate in the sixth Nepal-India Joint Commission meeting at the Foreign Minister level.

After Nepal released the map last year, India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and cautioning Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it. India said that Nepal's action violated an understanding reached between the two countries to resolve the boundary issues through talks.

The bilateral exchanges that had stalled due to the bitter boundary dispute were reset in the later part of 2020 with a series of high-level visits, as New Delhi emphasised that it sees itself as the Himalayan nation's "foremost friend" and development partner.

