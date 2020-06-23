Nepal PM Oli starts border row with India to divert public attention as China annexes parts of Himalayan country

New Delhi: Amid India-China faceoff in the Eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Zee Media has come to know that Nepal's recent aggressive posture in raising border dispute with India is simply to divert public attention from China's occupation of many areas of the Himalayan nation.

The documents available with Zee Media revealed that China has annexed many parts of Nepal, and there is tremendous pressure on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's government, the reason, the border dispute with India was raised to divert the people's attention in Nepal.

According to the exclusive documents available with Zee Media, China has occupied about 11 areas adjacent to Nepal, but the Oli government has maintained a silence over it. The occupation of the Chinese government is being opposed in Nepal's Rui village while the incumbent government has raised the border row with India, thereby, souring the centuries-old ties between the two neighbours.

An official related to Nepal affairs told Zee News that China is investing heavily in Nepal while capturing the areas adjoining Tibet, taking advantage of changes in river water flow in the region. China has also asserted its claims on several areas of Nepal, but it has been vehemently opposed in the Himalayan nation.

The government of Nepal has identified as many as 11 such places that China has so far occupied. The areas occupied by China in Nepal are:

1. China occupies 6 hectares of Bhagdare Khola in Humla district of Nepal

2. China occupies 4 hectares of Karnali river in Humla district of Nepal

3. China occupies 2 hectares of Sinjen Khola in Rasuwa district of Nepal

4. China occupies one hectare of Bhurjuk Khola in Rasuwa district of Nepal

5. China captures land of Lamde Khola in Rasuwa district of Nepal

6. China captures 3 hectares of Jambu Khola in Rasuwa district of Nepal

7. China occupies 7 hectares of land in Kharane Khola of Nepal's Sandhu Pal Chok district

8. China occupies 4 hectares of Bhote Koshi of Sandhu Pal Chok district in Nepal

9. China occupies 3 hectares of Samjung Khola in Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal

10. China occupies 2 hectares of Kam Khola in Nepal's Sankhuwasabha district

11- China also occupies 4 hectares of land from Arun riverbed in Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal

According to sources, China has already occupied Rui village adjacent to Tibet for a long time and this is being opposed by the residents of that village. In a bid to divert the people's attention from Rui village, the Oli government has raised the issue of the border dispute with India. China has made incursions into the Rui village comprising 72 houses, but the village is still included in the map of Nepal.

Notably, the Nepal government's new map has claimed some parts of India. The Nepali FM stations have also started propaganda in those areas which are adjacent to India, by airing anti-India sentiments as part of a larger conspiracy, according to security agency reports.

Like FM stations are engaged in spewing venom against India, videos are also being made viral on social media to create a wedge among people of both countries. Most of these videos propagate Nepal's claim in many areas, including Kalapani and Lipulekh, through songs and music.

According to security agencies, China's Ambassador Hou Yanqi in Kathmandu has played a key role in inciting Nepal against India. Barring the Nepal Prime Minister of Nepal, Yanqi has also met several other top leaders encouraging them to make rhetoric against India. Prior to becoming an ambassador in Nepal, Yanqi was posted at the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.

According to security agencies, Pakistan and China are planning to open another front against India by instigating Nepal to increase India's difficulties.