Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple, Nepali Mandir during Varanasi visit

New Delhi: During his Varanasi tour next week, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will visit the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple and Nepali Temple also known as Shri Samrajeswar Pashupatinath Mahadev Mandir.

The Nepali temple dedicated to Shiv is located on Lalita Ghat and was envisaged by Nepali King Rana Bahadur Shah who was exiled to the city from 1800-1804. It was during his exile that he decided to build a replica of Kathmandu's famous Pashupatinath temple in the city. The construction of the temple was taken forward by his son King of Nepal, Girvan Yuddha Bikram Shah.

The temple belongs to the Nepal government and is one of the most famous temples of the holy city. Gopal PD Adhikari, General Secretary of the committee overseeing Nepali temple administration told WION, "We will welcome with great enthusiasm and he will meet Nepali community. We are eager to welcome".

The temple is also known as Kanthwala Mandir since its made of wood--Kanthwala means wood. It is built in Nepali architecture and is also known as Mini Khajuraho.

Nepal PM will be visiting the Kashi Vishwanath using the newly inaugurated corridor. The corridor was inaugurated by PM Modi in December of 2021. In fact, PM Deuba is the first world leader to visit the corridor. The corridor connects the iconic temple to the ghats along river Ganga. Phase one of the corridor has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.

Nepal PM will be on India visit from April 1 to 3 during which he will hold a meeting with PM Modi in Delhi on April 2. This is his first bilateral visit outside of the country since taking over in July 2021. He has been to the Glasgow climate summit, which was a visit for a multilateral event on the sidelines of which he met PM Modi.

Sources said the visit will, "give an opportunity to both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including development and economic partnership, trade, cooperation in health sector, power, connectivity, people to people links and other issues of mutual interest." Deuba has been to India in his capacity as PM in 2017.

Live TV