Nepal to send revised map to India in August amid rising boundary issues

Kathmandu: The KP Sharma Oli-led Nepal government plans to send its recently revised map to India, by the middle of August, said a minister. The revised map includes Indian territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani. The map will also be sent to Google and other international community.

"We will be sending the updated map including Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura to various UN agencies and the international community including India. The process will be completed by the middle of this month," said, Padma Aryal, Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation.

The Ministry has asked the Department of Measurement to print 4,000 copies of the updated version of Nepal`s map in English language and send it to the international community.

The Department of Measurement has printed on 25,000 copies of the latest version of the map, which have been distributed around the nation. Provincial and all other public offices will be given copies free of cost while people can buy it at Nepali Rupees 50.

The Nepal government on May 20 had released the revised political and administrative map incorporating the disputed territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani.India has said that Nepal`s unilateral action is "not based on historical facts and evidence."

India has been continuously opposing Nepal for including its three territories in its revised map. India also said that the move is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue and "such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India".

Meanwhile, the United Nations have refrained from using the new map and said that it will neither use nor officially endorse the new Nepal map

Even as the KP Sharma Oli-led Nepal government plans to send a new Nepali map, which shows Indian territories as Nepali, to the United Nations, the New York-based intergovernmental body won't be using it in its official dealings. The UN website will also not show territories and areas claimed by Nepal as Nepali territories.

(With ANI input)