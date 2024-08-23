Nepal Tragedy: Indian Passenger Bus Plunges Into Marsyangdi River, At least 11 Killed
According to reports, the bus had at least 40 people onboard and it plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Nepal's Tanahun district, Nepal Police said.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: At least 11 people were killed on Friday after an Indian-registered passenger bus plunged into the Marsyangdi River in central Nepal, PTI Reported
The tragic incident occurred after an Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Nepal's Tanahun district, Nepal Police said.
“The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river,” DSP Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office Tanahun said, ANI reported.
#WATCH | Nepal | An Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard has plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district, confirms Nepal Police.
“The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river,” DSP Deepkumar Raya from the… pic.twitter.com/P8XwIA27qJ— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024
The bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara. Further details awaited, the official said.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said, "Regarding the Nepal incident We are establishing contact to find out if any person from Uttar Pradesh was on the bus."
This is a developing story
Live Tv