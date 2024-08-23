Advertisement
NewsIndia
NEPAL

Nepal Tragedy: Indian Passenger Bus Plunges Into Marsyangdi River, At least 11 Killed

According to reports, the bus had at least 40 people onboard and it plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Nepal's Tanahun district, Nepal Police said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi:  At least 11 people were killed on Friday after an Indian-registered passenger bus plunged into the Marsyangdi River in central Nepal, PTI Reported

The tragic incident occurred after an Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Nepal's Tanahun district, Nepal Police said.

“The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river,” DSP Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office Tanahun said, ANI reported.

 

 

The bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara. Further details awaited, the official said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said, "Regarding the Nepal incident We are establishing contact to find out if any person from Uttar Pradesh was on the bus."

This is a developing story

