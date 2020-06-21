हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nepal

Nepal's FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs

Nepalese Parliament recently adopted a new political map of the country showing these areas as part of its own territory, a move strongly opposed by India.

Nepal&#039;s FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs
Reuters photo

Pithoragarh: Nepal's FM radio channels close to the border with India are broadcasting propaganda to back Kathmandu's claim on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, residents in India's border villages said.

Nepalese parliament recently adopted a new political map of the country showing these areas as part of its own territory, a move strongly opposed by India. "Some Nepalese FM channels have of late started playing anti-India speeches in between Nepali songs,? said Shalu Datal, a resident of Dantu village in Pithoragarh's Dharchula sub-division.

"As people on both sides of the border listen to Nepali songs, they also hear the anti-India speeches delivered by Nepalese Maoist leaders in between them," he said.

The main FM stations playing anti-India content between songs are Naya Nepal and Kalapani Radio, Datal said.

"Some old channels like Mallikarjun Radio and a website named annapurna.Online are also broadcasting reports depicting Kalapani as Nepalese territory," he said.

The FM stations are situated at Chabrigar near the district headquarters in Nepal's Dharchula. The stations have a range of about three kilometers and can be heard in Dharchula, Baluakot, Jauljibi and Kalika on the Indian side of the border.

These radio stations have also started giving weather reports on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, treating them as Nepalese territory, Krishna Garbiyal, a Rang community leader based in Dharchula said.

However, the district administration and police said they have no information about any anti-India propaganda launched by Nepal through its FM radio channels.

"We have no feedback from our intelligence units on the subject," Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Preeti Priyadarshini said.
Dharchula Circle Officer V K Acharya also expressed ignorance.

"Our intelligence units have not yet spoken about any such anti-India propaganda by Nepal," he said.

Ashok Nabiyal, a leader from Vyas Valley, said Indian intelligence agencies active on the border need to take cognizance of the situation to be able to counter the propaganda. 

Tags:
NepalIndiaLipulekhLimpiyadhuraKalapaniKathmandu
Next
Story

Mumbai builder converts newly built luxury condo into coronavirus COVID-19 hospital
  • 4,10,461Confirmed
  • 13,254Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M20S

Defense Minister meet with three army chiefs & CDS on India-China dispute