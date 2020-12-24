Nepal's internal matter, says India as it continues its assistance amid political turmoil in Kathmandu

New Delhi: In the first reaction to Nepal's political crisis, India has called it, country's "internal matter" even as New Delhi has kept its focus on developmental cooperation. On Sunday, the Nepali Parliament was dissolved and surprise elections were announced at the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to the President.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava said, "We have noted the recent political developments in Nepal. These are internal matters for Nepal to decide as per its democratic process. As a neighbour and well-wisher, India will continue to support Nepal and its people in moving forward on the path of peace prosperity and development."

In fact, it has been five days since the dissolution was announced, which was followed by the split in the ruling Nepal Communist party into Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal fraction. On Friday, several writ petitions will be taken by a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of Nepal on the legality of the action of KP Sharma Oli.

While political turmoil is underway in Nepal, India continued its engagements to full fill country's needs. On Wednesday, India and Nepal held inter-governmental discussions on the long-term supply of fertilizers from India to Nepal.

India's actions stand in contrast to the action of the Chinese envoy Hou Yanqi who had met Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Pushpa Kamal Dahal of Nepal Communist Party fraction earlier this week.

In the past as well, she has been seen openly interfering in the internal political matters of the ruling communist party something that not only raised eyebrows but also made headlines in Nepal all throughout 2020.